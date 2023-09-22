STOCKHOLM — At Saab’s sprawling combat production center in Karlskoga, Sweden, 84-millimeter projectiles that can destroy a tank with a single hit are carefully assembled by hand.

Outside the building, one of hundreds in a guarded industrial park, another factory is being built. The capacity of this plant is planned to double in the next two years.

The expansion is part of a massive expansion of military spending that all countries in Europe have undertaken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, the mad rush by more than 30 allied countries to stockpile weapons after years of minimal spending has raised concerns that the buildup will be disjointed, resulting in waste, shortages, delays and duplications.

“Europeans have not addressed the deeply fragmented and disorganized way in which they generate their forces,” said a recent report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Investing more in an uncoordinated manner will only marginally improve a dysfunctional status quo.”

NATO, which sets overall defense strategy, and the European Union have pushed for greater cooperation and integration, creating several new initiatives, including one to coordinate weapons procurement.

Still, a growing chorus of weapons manufacturers, political figures and military experts warn that the efforts are far from enough.

“There needs to be some clarity, as we are not the United States of Europe,” said Micael Johansson, president of Saab. “Each country decides for itself what kind of capabilities it needs.”

Each country has its own strategic culture, procurement practices, specifications, approval processes, training and priorities. Alliance members can use the same aircraft, but with different coding systems and instruments. Ammunition and parts are not always interchangeable, which complicates maintenance and leads to more frequent breakdowns.

The EU lacks “a defense planning process,” Johansson said. “NATO needs to reconsider how we can build resilience across the system,” including the supply chains that produce munitions.

Saab, which produces a variety of weapons systems, including the Gripen fighter jet, sells to scores of countries around the world. Gorgen Johansson, who oversees the operation in Karlskoga, said some customers want two launchers packed in a single box, others want four or six, because they have purchased vehicles and equipment for different numbers of launchers.

He added that until very recently it was impossible to get those involved to even talk about standardizing the position or color of the labels.

Europe has 27 different types of howitzers, 20 types of fighter aircraft and 26 types of destroyers and frigates, an analysis by McKinsey & Company revealed.

In building a unified fighting force, Europe must balance competition, which can result in improvements and innovation, with the need to eliminate waste and streamline operations by ordering or designing weapons in a concerted manner.

Underlying military expansion is that Europe still depends primarily on the United States for its security. In 2018, President Donald J. Trump’s complaints about underspending in Europe and veiled threats to withdraw from NATO shook the region.

But there is now a widespread view that Europe has to take greater financial responsibility for its defence, urgently increasing pressure to better unify Europe’s defences.

The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies concluded that European defense integration “will be a slow, laborious process and a generational effort.” Every government wants to support its own industries and workers, and every nation’s first priority is to protect its borders. Trust is limited even among alliance members.

“We think we are friends,” Johansson said. But he noted that when there was a shortage of ventilators during the pandemic, Germany, which had a surplus, stopped supplying them to Sweden, Italy and other countries in need.

By: PATRICIA COHEN