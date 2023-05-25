Jimbee Cartagena stumbled at the worst moment and fell in the first game of the quarterfinals for the ‘playoff’ of the league title against Inter Movistar (1-3). In an extraordinarily even match, Duda’s men were less successful in both areas and Pato’s men made better use of their few chances, which means that the meloneros now have to play a decisive match next Thursday in Torrejón de Ardoz with the aim of your season does not end too suddenly.

Movistar Inter is not a rival that Jimbee Cartagena is too good at. Those of Jorge Garbajosa have always made things difficult for those led by Duda. The shirt is heavy, as the Brazilian coach himself said in the run-up to this Wednesday’s match. It is not for less: 14 league titles in its history and two finals this season were enough reasons to intimidate in the previous one, despite the fact that the telephone teams had not performed at their best level in the regular season.

The first half was the prototype of a ‘playoff’ match, in the strict sense of the word. A closed duel, with very few opportunities and where the slightest mistake could cause the rival to take the lead.

jimbee Chemi, Jesus Izquierdo, Bebe, Javi Mínguez and Waltinho. They also played: Juanpi, Luçao, Mellado, Motta, Ramírez, Juanan and Meira. 1 – 3 Inter Jesús Herrero, R. Gómez, Lazarevic, Martel and Fits. They also played: Cecilio, Trípodi, Borja, Sepe, Drahovsky and Kaito. Goals:

0-1, Lazarevic (minute 22). 1-1 Mínguez (minute 30). 1-2, Martel (minute 34). 1-3, Fits (minute 38).

Referees:

Carlos Bustos and Manuel Barrilero. Waltinho, Luçao, Borja and Pato, visiting coach, were admonished.

Incidents:

Sports Palace of Cartagena. About 2,000 spectators.

The electricity of the previous matches at home for the melon team against Barça and against Palma Futsal never came to appear with relative consistency, since the iron defense of Inter was making things very difficult for Duda’s men. In addition, Fits, with his bulk and his power in duels, became a real threat.

After a first half that ended in a goalless tie, the visitors struck first, which ended up being decisive

The visiting center had two of the three clearest options in the first half. A point-blank shot was repelled by Chemi and another, in two stages, he sent it brushing the right post of the Mazarron player’s goal. Sepe had it even clearer, who burst the crossbar from ten meters after an excellent combination of Pato’s men. However, the clearest of the interistas took place after a clearance by Chemi that hit Luçao’s back and crashed into the post.

But the Jimbee also had his own, and some of them were quite clear. Luçao, always precise and electric, generated the first clear local imbalance in a counterattack in the 6th minute. His shot went up by very little. It was in these types of actions that Duda’s group threatened the most and thus came the clearest of the first act for Jimbee.

Javi Mínguez, in a very quick transition, sent the ball powerfully into the rival goal, but Jesús Herrero made the first save of the afternoon. In addition, again the man from Madrid, testing himself from medium distance, hit the left post with two minutes to go before the scare time. Before that, Luçao had it very clear, in a corner kick that left him absolutely alone against Jesús Herrero. The brazilian, with a weak nod, was unable to overcome Herrero.

The first act concluded with the feeling that the first to score a goal would be much closer to victory due to how difficult it was to get close to the enemy’s goal for both teams.

a hard blow



Jimbee Cartagena started the second half better, but, after several clear chances in favor, received the first blow, decisive for the development of the rest of the confrontation. Lazarevic stood alone on the left wing and, with a marvelous chip, past Chemi to put the visitors ahead on their first shot in the second act.

Duda’s men must now win two consecutive games if they do not want to say goodbye to their options to fight for the title

The goal hurt the locals, who spent a few minutes on the canvas. It was difficult for Duda’s men to generate goal opportunities, while the visitors had new options, especially on the counterattack.

However, in an isolated action, Javi Mínguez made the Palacio de los Deportes de Cartagena dream. The man from Madrid, from ten meters away, took off a tremendous kick that blew up Jesús Herrero’s squad. It was 1-1 and there were ten minutes to go. Anything could happen at that moment.

The Cartagena stands collapsed and Pato intelligently stopped the match to lower the heart rate of the locals. Duda’s men continued to press, aware that they were at the ideal moment of the match, with environmental pressure in their favour. But Martel caught the Melon defense off guard in a counterattack, covered 15 meters from side to side of the track, and defined with a subtle touch to overcome Chemi. There were only six minutes left to go and everything was going against it.

Jimbee looked for the most difficult yet and, with four minutes to go, Duda decided to bet on the goalkeeper-player. The bet came out worse than on other occasions and, in the first offensive action, a loss caused a shot to the post of the visitors. In addition, Fits, in a counterattack, ended up executing those from Avenida del Cantón, making it 1-3 which, in the end, would be final, with two minutes to go.

Duda’s team tried, but they did not have the necessary success and they will have to try to win two consecutive duels against the team with the most national futsal titles. There are arguments for hope, because this season they already did it just a few weeks ago. Next Saturday, the second duel.

less effective



Duda, the melon coach, summarized the match as follows: «The match was balanced and disputed, with both teams looking for the goal and knowing its importance. They have been more successful in those areas. What counts are the goals and they took the lead twice. His third goal has just undermined the confidence in the goalkeeper-player.”

He spoke of a duel of hits, where the visitors were more affective. Likewise, he stated that “Today we had more pressure than them”, but he also believes that “in Madrid it will be the other way around.” The Brazilian said: “We are going to Madrid with everything to bring the tie back here and I am convinced that it will be like that.”

Finally, he praised his players: “This team has very little desire to go on vacation and happens to win on Saturday, which will be a ‘match ball’.”