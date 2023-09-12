Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 01:01



The lack of space in most of the institutes in Cartagena, in addition to the problems with school transportation, was another of the complaints that was heard the most yesterday among students and teachers. El Bohío, Los Molinos, Ben Arabí, San Isidoro and Juan Sebastián Elcano, among others, are the centers most affected by this situation. The plans to expand the facilities, at least in the first two, still have not materialized and the students will notice this again every day.

In Cartagena, more than 11,300 kids attended class on the first day, a day marked by the presentations of the subjects by the teachers. It will be today when they begin to teach the subject and the real space problems are confirmed. You will see it, in Los Molinos, where the Ministry of Education has had a project to expand the number of classrooms and spaces for two years, but it has not executed it. Parents have demanded on several occasions that the initiative be resumed.

Those of El Bohío are in a similar situation, where there is also a project to build a module and create new classes to decongest the current ones. The same thing happens in the Juan Sebastián Elcano and in Las Salinas del Mar Menor, in La Manga, where they have had to join together two toilets that had been used as a warehouse for years, to enable, with their own resources, a classroom for fifteen students. students.

Arrangement plan



The lack of investment in these educational centers in recent years is also evident in most of them. The Federation of Associations of Mothers and Fathers of Students (Fampa) of Cartagena has requested a plan to make arrangements. He also believes it is necessary to improve the furniture and carpentry.

Vocational Training students from the Hespérides, Polytechnic, Carlos III and Hospitality and Tourism centers will encounter the same problem when they go to class next Thursday.