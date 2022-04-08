The fact that spring arrives earlier is not only a consequence of the fact that we have increasingly higher temperatures, but the distribution of rains and drought also have an effect on the appearance of leaves and, therefore, on the activity of the vegetation. This is revealed by a

study published in Nature.

“The situation we are experiencing is as if we were putting a pot on the fire: arid areas are getting hotter and hotter, while in humid areas there are more rains, often unexpected and strong.” Josep Peñuelas, a researcher at the CSIC, assures that there is an interconnection between the different factors and environmental phenomena that are affecting the planet. In a recent study that he has carried out together with Jian Wang, from the Ohio State University (USA), he shows that the lack of rain that has been observed in the northern hemisphere is causing an acceleration of the arrival of spring.

How the phenomenon works



As there are not so many rains, there are fewer clouds in the sky, which implies greater radiation from the sun’s rays. This, in turn, means that the nights are colder.

According to this researcher, plants need to accumulate cold before they begin to take out their leaves. The fact that the nights are colder and the days are hotter activate the exit signals of the leaves. “This, which may not seem relevant, is of enormous importance for the functioning of the planet,” he says. “Not only does spring come earlier, but the growing season lengthens, which has big influences on the carbon cycle and therefore on the climate itself.”

In addition, the authors of this study also ensure that these changes do not occur the same in all species, which has created “large asynchrony and other types of effects on the functioning of ecosystems.”

double edged swords



The consequences of this early flowering are multiple, but perhaps one of the greatest repercussions is the carbon fixation carried out by the plants. “Now they work longer,” says Josep Peñuelas.

Paradoxically, this has had a positive effect against global warming, as detailed by this expert. “As plants absorb carbon dioxide, this has meant that the planet has not warmed up so much” so “it has protected us.”

However, this ends up being a double-edged sword. “When summer comes, the leaves are still around, but since there’s no water, they have to work harder to protect themselves, so they don’t fix as much carbon.” In other words, this phenomenon, which until now has been good for us so as not to heat up the planet so much, is reaching its limit. “It’s a phenomenon that worries us,” he says.

Can it be reversed?



In addition, this researcher points out that one of the consequences of this early arrival of spring is that arid areas heat up more, while humid areas suffer more rain, reaching excess rainfall. Precipitation is not as homogeneous as it could have been, but instead occurs in extreme weather events. An excess of water that, on the other hand, cannot be transported to these more arid areas.

-Can this situation be reversed?

-“Yes, decarbonizing the economy”, he points out.

Although in agriculture it is possible to control this early flowering through irrigation systems, for the rest of the plants it cannot be controlled this early spring, as there is not enough water or channels for it. “It is another very worrying issue, especially in countries like Spain,” adds this expert. “We are running out of water in the subsoil, which is dwindling.”

To carry out this research, Peñuelas and Wang have handled meteorological data from the northern hemisphere (because it is where there is more population and land) for several decades. In addition, they verified with satellite images how the leaves were born before. This researcher assures that, if this same study was done in the southern hemisphere, the conclusions would be the same.