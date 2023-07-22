one notices Lack of planning and coordination between the City Council and the Culiacán Secretary of Public Security to carry out the operations against the polarized blacks.

The City Council announced the intention to withdraw the tinted shades that are too black and even apply sanctions.

However, it has not set a date for it, nor has it responded accordingly to the citizen demand for corporations to set an example.

This has plunged the thousands of drivers who circulate through the state capital into uncertainty.

Yesterday, the operational deputy director of the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Transit, Non-commissioned officer Jorge Octavio Torres Cázares presented a report to the State Congress on the subject.

He assured that citizens are being asked to voluntarily remove the very dark tinted shades before the general operations begin. Something similar was reported by Sergio Antonio Leyva López, head of the Secretariat of Public Safety and Municipal Transit (SSPyTM)before the media.

He said that they are waiting for the regulation to be published in the Official Journal of the Federation, to start with the operations in the streets and avenues.

Nevertheless, On the measure to remove the tints from patrols and official units, he warned that the possibility of doing that only on the front windows is being analyzed.

We will have to wait if the authorities reconsider, because in addition to a period of awareness, the same corporations are required to set an example.

