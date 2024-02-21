The producers of almost 145 thousand hectares of different crops did not pay the Single Planting Permit in the plant health boards in Sinaloa at present autumn-winter cycle.

These hectares correspond to the 670 thousand that were approved to be planted in the entity by the State Council for Sustainable Rural Development. That is, they paid for the planting permit on 525 thousand hectares.

Debatable among the producers was that the planting plan was agreed upon until December 29 when the normal time is in October. The reasons given were the low storage of the dams, but it seems that the producers who questioned the delay were right that this was going to generate a serious problem.

This was because the producers planted what they wanted. They were not going to wait for the planting plan. There are some leaders who maintain that the approved planting area of corn and vegetables.

There is no exact figure, but they assure that cornof which 328 thousand were approved, and for vegetables, of which 41 thousand were authorized, more surface was planted, which is putting the irrigation modules in serious trouble because they ran out or are about to run out of water, since they provided unauthorized surface, such as corn and vegetables that are in high demand.

The lack of control in the Sinaloan countryside is regrettable. It is not known how much area was established and the producers who did not pay the Single Planting Permit They are going to be harmed (the deadline passed yesterday) because that is a requirement to access support, especially for grains. That is if they manage to reach them because the risk is that they will lose their crops due to lack of water.

