“We are not talking about decisions about traffic that are immovable, beyond the project itself for the implementation of bus and bike lanes financed by the ‘Next Generation'”. This is how the technicians of the Transport Service of the Murcia City Council tried to reassure yesterday the residents and members of the municipal board of La Fama, La Paz and Vistabella (East District) with whom they met to explain the mobility plan that is intended implement throughout the municipality and, in particular, the changes that this will entail for your area.

The technicians –since the mayor of the branch had to leave in the initial stages of the meeting– had to deal with the uncertainty of several of the attendees on two issues: the first, that of possible parking problems, doubts that they did not finish to dissipate despite the explanations and proposals put forward; the second, the fear that the loss of lanes for private vehicles could turn some of these neighborhoods and, in particular, La Paz, “into a mousetrap.”

The municipal technicians pointed out above all that, despite already having a general traffic study, on the basis of which the drafting of the project has been undertaken, detailed studies will now be undertaken in each affected area, which will be nourished by the data that begins to be collected when the works of the new lanes start up and restrictions are generated. “We have forecasts of how circulation is going to be relocated, but we have to see later how citizen use is readjusted on the ground to find concrete solutions,” they added.

In fact, they did not rule out, for example, that the decision to make La Fama Avenue one-way, from south to north, for the circulation of private vehicles, could be modified, so that it is reconfigured as two-way in the car lanes. They also stressed that none of the turns currently allowed will be altered in that area and warned that bus traffic will be diverted to Avenida Primero de Mayo on Thursdays to maintain the weekly market. With regard to a possible shortage of parking spaces, the Transport Service wanted to influence several issues. The first, that La Fama avenue will maintain the spaces on the side destined for cars and, the second, that the residents’ area – which must be implemented by ordinance – will be able to alleviate the loss of these spaces. “We have already requested a vehicle census to start with the forecasts,” the technicians pointed out in the face of criticism for the still absence of studies. Yes, it was wanted to convey that these neighborhoods will benefit from a reduction in traffic and a large increase in public transport coverage, with 600 daily shipments.