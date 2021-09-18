The second-hand vehicle market is more stressed than ever. It is another collateral effect of the microchip deficit: factories do not produce as much as they could, dealers are unable to respond to customers and they end up seeking refuge in used cars. In August, a total of 143,971 used cars were sold, three times more than new ones, while so far this year the ratio is two to one. Sales have grown by 21% compared to last year, although they are still 5% below the pre-pandemic data of 2019.

The commercialization could have been greater if it were not for the fact that there is not enough supply, as reported by all the actors involved in the business. And in this context, the president of the Ganvam sellers and workshops, Raúl Palacios, predicts “a rise in prices, greater in the case of the second-hand vehicle than the new one.” Alert that pre-owned vehicles, with a maximum life of two years, from the majority of rental companies and company management companies, have almost disappeared from the market and that vehicles between two and five years old, recovered after contracts of renting for the most part, they have taken the leading role in the market. The effect is that the renovation contributes to reducing the age of the vehicle fleet in Spain, but not as much as before, slowing down the reduction of polluting emissions.

Rental companies have ceased to be a source of supply for sellers because, with the crisis derived from the pandemic, they have stopped the renewal of their fleets and have ceased to be a priority customer for brands, by not providing sufficient profitability in a time when volume is no longer relevant. Traditionally, when the strong holiday periods ended, these companies got rid of their cars and a supply of used vehicles emerged. It did not happen last April, after the Easter holidays, and now they wait to see what will happen this fall, once the summer holidays are over. “We have expectations in the coming months, but we also fear that the existing fleets will be sent for export, to those countries where it is possible to obtain better returns,” suspects Palacios.

The problem is that during the holidays it was noticed that the renters did not have large volumes of vehicles available. “In a normal situation they could represent between 10% and 15% of our fleet for sale, now it is much lower”, admits Antonio García, head of Das Welt Auto, the Volkswagen Group company that manages the sale of vehicles from chance.

“We are trying to find cars where we can. Before we bought lots from rental companies and now we are going to trickle. Individuals who sell their car online, companies of renting, auctions, imported cars from Belgium, France … where we can ”, explains Javier Meléndez, manager of Grupo Gil, a group of dealers that works with the Stellantis brands, who recognizes that the stock of new passenger cars has been reduced to one fifth of what was usual before the pandemic. In the end, the result is that convincing delivery times cannot be promised to customers. “Now it’s sine dieMaybe six or eight months, ”he says with some frustration about the deliveries.

These are too long periods for needy customers to wait. Many of them end up leading a transfer to the second-hand market, which has also welcomed other buyers who distrust the future of certain technologies after announcements from the administrations. It began as diesel due to its emissions, but the latest proposal from the European Commission also places hybrid cars (like the rest of polluting cars) on the wire, the sale of which could be prohibited from 2035. Faced with this situation, buyers They have opted for the middle way, the used car. Reduce expense, risk and wait for the storm to weathe.

Increased pressure since March

This change in purchase option is what would have allowed 1.26 million second-hand vehicles to be sold in the first eight months of the year. The figures are lower than before the health crisis, but the 5% drop is much lower than that suffered by new vehicle registrations. As of August, 588,314 new cars and SUVs have been sold, which is 33% less than in 2019.

Sellers began to notice increased pressure on used car sales in March and April, but in recent months that demand and problems in supplying the market have consolidated. Even the manufacturers, which have their own brands to sell the cars they sell under temporary contracts, have intensified their commitment to this type of business by expanding financing offers and introducing electric and hybrid vehicles in their catalogs, despite the fact that diesel continues to be the best-selling motorization.

The lack of used vehicles is another problem for dealer networks, which found in this market a source of greater profitability than the new vehicle, more tied up by brands.