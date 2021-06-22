Two operators participate in the assembly of a Seat Leon in Martorell (Barcelona). Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

Seat will close its factory in Martorell (Barcelona) next Friday, Monday and Tuesday because of the problems it is having in supplying semiconductors, a problem that is hitting the entire automotive industry. After weathering the deficit of chips, the Spanish brand owned by Volkswagen Group has decided to take a more radical measure, which in practice allows it to save a week of time, since the factory had planned to paralyze production this Wednesday and Thursday for reasons for local festivities in Catalonia. Likewise, the line that assembles the Audi A1 model will continue to be paralyzed, in a decision that had been agreed with the works council.

Despite the measure, the company does not propose the presentation of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) for the 7,000 people who work directly in manufacturing. Scheduled shutdowns will be absorbed through flexibility measures. Until now, the crisis had been weathered with the prioritization of the production of vehicles least affected by the lack of semiconductors and most in demand by the market, the smallest and most modest and, therefore, the least demanding of technology.

The lack of chips is becoming the latest headache in the automotive industry. The European employers’ association of the auxiliary industry (Clepa) quantifies in half a million vehicles those that have ceased to be produced so far this year due to supply problems. Volkswagen Group has several factories paralyzed for this reason, to which this week the two it has in Spain are added. The one in Barcelona will do so this Thursday, and the one in Navarra has been paralyzed since the beginning of the week and continues this Tuesday without activity, waiting to be able to resume production on Wednesday.

In Spain, the lack of chips has affected most of the factories, whether they are Ford’s Almussafes (Valencia) or those that the Mercedes, Stellantis or Renault groups operate throughout the Peninsula.

Right now, all the pressure is on those responsible for purchasing and logistics, who are looking for the chips necessary for the different components that use them in a vehicle. In the case of Volkswagen in Pamplona, ​​the problem affects both the lack of screens that govern the navigator and the vehicle’s multimedia equipment, as well as the steering column of the cars it produces.

The problem has been trying to manage since January and the latest confinements in Asian countries are aggravating it. The outbreaks of coronavirus among workers at the port of Yantián (southern China), the largest in the world among those with a single container terminal, is causing problems of cargo ship jams and uncertainty in the logistics industry, according to Efe de local sources. A third of the international trade of the Chinese province of Canton passes through these port facilities, which would have added pressure on other ports in the country, including Hong Kong, after more than 300 trips had been diverted. Although the activity has partially recovered, this Monday it was only operating at 70% of the usual capacity, according to the same sources.