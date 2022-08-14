The reason for the lack of an airport near the capital metro station “Airport” was revealed in Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”.

The community administration explained that in 1931, the first air terminal in the USSR was opened on Khodynskoye Pole, located nearby. Seven years later, the Airport station was built nearby.

In the post-war years, all flights from the airfield at Khodynskoye Pole were transferred to Bykovo and Vnukovo airports. In 2003, the terminal was closed due to lack of demand. The name of the metro station “Airport” has survived to this day.

