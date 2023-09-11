The beginning of the works on the new Ascoy collector will be a reality as soon as the Ministry of Public Works gives authorization to the Cieza City Council to build the pipeline that will cross the A-30 highway. This will put an end to the old problem of bad odors in some areas of the city. Neighbors have been demanding a solution for years. The mayor, Tomás Rubio, argued that the second phase of the project cannot be put out to tender until the ministerial report arrives. The municipal coffers contemplate an allocation of 1.5 million to execute them.

The matter reached the municipal plenary session a few days ago thanks to a motion from the PSOE that asked the new local government for “speed” to begin actions. In their proposal, the socialists argued that the project “is finished and ready for these works to begin,” according to councilor Antonio Moya, who insisted on ending this serious problem that affects hundreds of neighbors as soon as possible. However, during the course of the session, the Councilor for Works and Services, Francisco Martínez, argued that the work “cannot begin until the Ministry of Public Works sends the relevant authorization to act on the section that affects Highway A. -30».

To support his argument, the councilor showed a report from the municipal architects in which it is confirmed that “there is no authorization from the Ministry, necessary to proceed with the award,” he said, while accusing the PSOE of “selling smoke to the neighbors with something that was not done. Finally, the Socialists chose to withdraw the proposal from the agenda, although their spokesperson, Antonio Ignacio Martínez, insisted that “it is not entirely necessary to delay the award, since it can be carried out while the missing papers arrive.”

Bad smells



The first phase of these actions began in 2021, when the Community began construction works on the first section of the collector between Ascoy and the Los Prados industrial estate with an amount of 240,000 euros. With the new project, which will be carried out jointly by the Community and the City Council, the excess water from both areas will be channeled through a pipe that will replace the current one, which runs through the periphery of the urban area and is the cause of the bad smells that the residents of the Jover and Santa Clara neighborhoods, mainly, have to endure.

These have been suffering from the strong stench, especially in hot weather, and even physical problems such as itchy skin.