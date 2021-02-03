The Lady of Rangoon returned to the old colony house facing the lake, even more depressed than when she spent the 15 years in prison that transformed her into an icon of democracy in Myanmar (ex Burma), in a Nobel Prize for suffering and stoicism, in the most respected prisoner of conscience in the world.

A coup by the military that had freed her and allowed her to come to power in 2015 in the face of international pressure, overthrew her. Also to the president who was none other than his driver and his militants. And the raids continue.

Many of the Burmese have gone underground in these hours. The country is isolated from the world. The head of the army, who ordered the massacres of Rohingya Muslims, directs the destinies of the country, in a state of emergency. A clear coup.

The Burmese military once again subjected Aung San Suu Kyi (75), the daughter of the country’s liberating general and its virtual prime minister, to the cruelty of being a political prisoner again. With a difference: on the road lost its international reputation.

Because he never publicly condemned the massacre of the Rohingya, the Muslims living in the west of the country, who dispute the land from the Buddhists, that the army chief who overthrew her ordered brutally massacred.

Rape, ethnic cleansing, murder and burning of women, babies, children and wild fires in their villages, with the excuse of a terrorist attack of a small fraction of them. Even San Suu Kyi did not condemn the massacres or the exodus of 750,000 of them to Bangladesh under terrifying conditions. He defended the military and his country internationally.

Defense of repressors

In 2019, he was at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to face charges of genocide against Myanmar. But he said that the crackdown had been “a legitimate military operation against terrorists.”

In her public statements, Suu Kyi did not fail to simply condemn the persecution of the Rohingya; she “praised” the “great courage” of its authors. It was disconcerting to see a leader who had dedicated her entire life to defending the rights of the vulnerable defending the oppressors.

This woman with a stern look, an oriental mystery and an authoritarianism that led many of her peers to exodus or partisan abandonment, always thought that if she condemned the massacres, the fragile democracy that she wanted to defend would disappear under the military boot. As it happened exactly.

Burmese Buddhists understand and praise her. The world condemns and rejects it. There are genocide allegations against her and the military, her now captors. How to save her from this new condemnation, in her lonely home, when she has become a political outcast?

A weak democracy

The transition to democracy in the former Burma and its contradictions and transactions are not different from what Argentina and Latin American countries suffered during theirs, when the military was leaving slowly.

Monday’s coup and the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi mark a halt to the young democracy, born 10 years ago, after the end of the military dictatorship and supervised by them.

“The Lady” was detained by the army early Monday, February 1, in Naypidaw, the capital built in the jungle by the junta, according to a spokesman for her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

He had triumphed in the legislative elections in November, disputed by the military. The military power was not going to allow him a second term or the humiliation of having been brutally defeated.

Several other leaders, including president and former driver Win Myint, were also blocked, in a coordinated nationwide operation of 54 million people. This intervention was carried out shortly before the meeting of the new Parliament, which would mark the beginning of the second term in charge of the country, under the title of “State Councilor”.

Another trap. Since Sang Suu Kyi was married to a British teacher specializing in Tibet and had two children with foreign passports, she could not be president in Myanmar. She only had to accept the post of State Councilor, the equivalent of Prime Minister.

Icon or Outcast?

Suu Kyi was viewed as one of the world’s greatest hopes for human rights for much of her life. After a long fight against the country’s military rulers and many years under house arrest, he was allowed to run in the first openly contested election in 25 years in 2015, and he won overwhelmingly.

He was born in 1945, daughter of the hero of independence, General Aung San, who was assassinated when she was two, just before Myanmar gained independence from British colonial rule in 1948.

In 1960, she went to India with her mother and four years later she entered Oxford University, where she met her future husband, Michael Aris. After spending time in Japan and Bhutan, she settled in the UK with her husband to raise their two children. In 1988 he returned to Rangoon to care for his dying mother. The husband died without seeing her.

But she got involved in protests against the military. Inspired by the non-violent campaigns of Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi, she organized rallies and called elections. The leaders of the protest were killed or imprisoned. She She was placed under house arrest in 1989, where she remained until 2010, with brief periods of release.

His party, the National League for Democracy, won the 1990 elections. But the junta refused to give up control. In 1991, he received the Nobel Peace Prize, but it had to be collected by his eldest son. He was allowed to leave Myanmar. But he feared that if he did, he would not be allowed to re-enter.

He won the 2015 elections after calling for an end to the country’s civil war, reducing the military’s involvement in politics, and seeking foreign investment. He also vowed to help Rohingya Muslims, who had long been abused. Under those slogans she became the first Councilor of State of Myanmar.

Despite her status as an international outcast, she remains popular in her country: In 2020, a People’s Alliance for Credible Elections poll found that 79% of people trusted her, up from 70% the previous year.

The last hit

The army-controlled Myawaddy News television channel announced the enactment of a “one-year state of emergency”, giving full powers to General Min Aung Hlaing, the feared leader of the Tatmadaw, as the Burmese army is known.

This emergency measure is justified by millions of “irregularities in the vote,” said the board, which now has all the key levers, in un country isolated from the world by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The junta promised new elections to get out of the state of emergency. “We will establish a true multi-party democracy,” the army said in a statement posted on Facebook. He added that power will be transferred after “the holding of free and fair general elections.”

The day before, the military had sworn that they would respect the Constitution, as the United States, Europe and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, expressed “their concern over the repeated threats of a coup” agitated by their leader in recent days. .

The promulgation of the state of emergency is legally authorized by this text of the military junta in 2008, which already guaranteed the military absolute dominance over three key ministries, as well as 25% of the seats in Parliament.

Military power

The Burmese armed forces “seized power” early in the morning. But the truth is that they had never given up power. Ten years ago, the country’s generals executed what appeared to be a notable withdrawal from politics and an orderly handover to civilian politicians. The superficiality and falsity of that change are obvious.

All wanted to see a mirage in the changes in the country, controlled by China to have its access to the Indian Ocean and its energy resources. It is your silk road. With the liberation of San Suu Kyi, western politicians read what they wanted: soldiers surrendered to sanctions and pressure.

European and North American entrepreneurs landed in Myanmar hoping for a virgin territory, open to the market economy and where they could do great business. Tourists discovered a mysterious country, unfathomable, with monuments, golden pagodas and silks. Access to hot spots, such as where the Rohingya lived, was prohibited. Those who controlled the process, the timing, the mechanisms were the military and not “The Lady”.

The military are feared and hated: In last year’s elections and in 2015, your “proxy” party was humiliated at the polls. But the Constitution, introduced by the generals before they backed down, guarantees them 25 percent of the seats in Parliament, even before a vote is cast.

The most powerful governing bodies – the Ministries of Defense, Interior and Immigration – remain under the personal control of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Changing the constitution has been the long-term goal of Suu Kyi and her party. His plan to go ahead with this in the new Parliament may have been what prompted the commander of the armed forces, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, to make his decision, hours before the elected NLD deputies were sworn in.

Myanmar Chinese satellite

In Myanmar, its new post-colonial British name, it is a nation made up of 100 ethnic groups, bordering geopolitically sensitive places: China, India, Bangladesh, Laos and Thailand.

Myanmar’s military coup is an “assault on the nation’s transition to democracy,” said US President Joe Biden. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the military from power. But this will be for Biden the first battle of realpolitik with the Chinese regime.

Suu Kyi called out to resist the blow. Following the uprising that propelled her to prominence in 1988, countless Burmese have fought peacefully against their oppressors, driven by a personal love for Suu Kyi, as well as a search for justice. They will resist.

His captivity and the coup that ended his rule casts a new light and more questions on the Rohingya crisis and his attitude towards her. The fate of Myanmar in this new era will continue to depend on the tango between Suu Kyi and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, plus the United States and China.

