Koldo García, former advisor to former minister José Luis Ábalos, in the Senate investigation commission for the case that bears his name, in April of this year

The UCO is already working on the seized devices to track down evidence that verifies Aldama’s accusations The statements in the Supreme Court showed the lines of defense with a battery of contradictions

12/29/2024



Updated at 03:01h.





The year 2024 has ended in the Supreme Court with high-voltage statements: those of the former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos, his former advisor Koldo García and the businessman and commission agent Víctor de Aldama, the three investigated for alleged crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only