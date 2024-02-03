(Adnkronos) – The military conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated the enormous importance of unmanned aerial vehicles in carrying out reconnaissance and combat missions. The numbers and characteristics of the various models used make these instruments sometimes decisive both on the battlefield and in operations behind the lines and at sea. But now, with the stabilization of the various combat fronts, the theater of war has almost become one of the first tests for another type of drone, which does not fly but is land-based. Military analyst Samuel Bendett talks about it.

#39laboratory39 #front #drones #tested #Listen