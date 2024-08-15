The Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations prohibits the employer from charging the worker recruitment and employment fees and costs or collecting them from the worker, whether directly or indirectly.

This comes within the mechanism for recruiting and employing workers in the entities concerned with the UAE labour market, which confirms the keenness to preserve the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship, and to regulate the labour market. The decree-law specifies the terms, controls and types of work permits and the procedures for granting, renewing and cancelling them.

The decree-law confirmed that it is not permissible to practice work in the country, and that the employer may not bring in or employ any worker except after obtaining a work permit from the Ministry. It is also not permissible to practice the activity of employment or mediation to bring in or employ workers except with a license from the Ministry, in accordance with the conditions and procedures specified in the executive regulations of this decree-law.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the country, shall issue decisions regulating the businesses in which it is prohibited to bring in and employ workers, and the controls thereof.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides a service to customers that allows them to inquire about all the services provided by the Ministry and communicate with a customer happiness consultant in addition to obtaining the necessary support, through the “video communication” feature.

This feature enables the customer to communicate with the Ministry from anywhere, whether from home, his company’s headquarters or his work site, during official working hours, which start from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 7:30 am to 12 noon on Fridays.

The Ministry recently announced the launch of a video calling service for customers via the Ministry’s smart application, while continuing to provide the same service via the Ministry’s WhatsApp application on the number 600590000.