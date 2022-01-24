Esquerra Republicana has raised this Monday the tone against the Government, which has been warned that future legislative agreements may be in danger. The Republicans, partners of the central Executive in Congress, have criticized Pedro Sánchez in what has to do with the labor reform, the dialogue table on Catalonia and the sentence on Spanish in the Catalan school. “Everything affects”, the Republican spokeswoman, Marta Vilalta, has warned “relations, complicity and trust” to seek other agreements in the future.

ERC, pressured by PSOE, Podemos, UGT and CCOO, maintains the vote against the labor reform. In his opinion, the Government is “comfortable” with PP laws that PSOE and United We Can said they would repeal and that they have only introduced some “cosmetic” change. “We are where we were”, Vilalta pointed out. In other words, they continue to vote against the reform proposed by the Government and agreed with the unions and employers, since it falls short. “The one who does not move is the Government”, he has affirmed and his understanding is a “mistake”. Vilalta doubts that Sánchez will achieve the necessary majorities to approve the reform. But if it is supported by the Ciudadanos seats, the Republicans warn the Socialists and the Purples that they will have to explain why they now prioritize the pact with the orange formation and the CEOE, which will have consequences in the future.

The dialogue table is the other point of conflict between Moncloa and the Republicans. ERC has accused the Government of looking for “excuses” not to call the next meeting, which was scheduled for January, but which the Executive has cooled down, as a result of the electoral call in Castilla y León and the possible advance in Andalusia. Vilalta has attributed to Sánchez the will to want to “chronify” the conflict. The secessionist formation believes that Sánchez does not call the table because he does not have a proposal to offer the Catalans. “If they do not explain their proposal, they will be disqualified” from resolving the conflict, he warned. ERC has urged Sánchez to set a date for the next meeting and set an agenda.

Spanish in the classrooms



Esquerra has also criticized Sánchez for the ruling of the TSJC that forces the Government to teach 25% of the classes in Spanish. The Government has reiterated on several occasions that the Generalitat has to comply with the ruling. “It makes no sense for the Government to ask to comply with a sentence that is based on the Wert law, which is no longer in force,” Vilalta pointed out. “Will the Government defend this law?” asked the pro-independence leader. For ERC, the sentence is nonsense and has urged Moncloa to oppose the judicial decision. The Minister of Justice and the Minister of Justice of the Generalitat met this Monday to address this issue.