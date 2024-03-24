The Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai ruled to oblige a support worker recruitment office to pay an amount of 12,000 dirhams to a family head, due to a support worker running away from home before the end of the probationary period.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the plaintiff demanded that the defendant company return the amount of 12,600 dirhams with legal interest of 12%, in addition to the amount of 5,000 dirhams as compensation for the plaintiff’s loss of profit, loss of paid government fees, and obligating her to pay expenses and attorney’s fees.

She based her claim on the fact that she had drawn up a recruitment contract with the office to recruit a support worker, and paid the recruitment fees to the second party in the amount of 12,600 dirhams. It was agreed to receive the worker at a specific time, and she took the initiative, on her part, to obtain a work visa for the maid, in addition to residency.

She pointed out that during the legally prescribed trial period, the worker escaped, without a justifiable reason under the law, or a reason attributed to the family, and then she took the initiative to register an escape report with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, and she resorted to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, complaining to the office.

She explained that an amicable settlement was not possible, due to the defendant office’s failure to respond and come to the ministry, and its continued procrastination in returning the amount, or recruiting another worker, despite repeated friendly demands, which prompted her to register a civil lawsuit, demanding a refund of the recruitment amount received from her, and she presented copies of the contract, A receipt for receiving the amount, the referral report issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a copy of the escape report.

In addition, a representative of the defendant company attended and submitted a memorandum, at the end of which he requested a ruling that the plaintiff was not entitled to her claim of 12,600 dirhams.

The court stated in the merits of its ruling that the contract is the law of the contracting parties, and as long as it is valid and not tainted by any defect of consent, each of the contracting parties must fulfill the obligations imposed upon him.

According to Article 4 of Law No. 10 of 2017 regarding domestic service workers, the recruitment office must be committed to bearing the expenses of returning the worker to his country, in addition to providing a replacement for him, without burdening the employer with any additional expenses, or refunding all amounts paid by the employer, as determined by He chooses the latter, if any of the following becomes apparent or occurs during the probationary period referred to in Article No. 9 of the same law, namely: the absence of the worker’s professional competence and good personal behavior, or his medical unfitness is proven in accordance with the conditions specified by the executive regulations of this law after his entry into the country. Taking into account the nature of each profession.

This includes the worker leaving work in circumstances other than those authorized as set forth in the executive regulations of this law, and terminating the contract at the will of the worker or due to him because the agreed-upon conditions were not met.

The court indicated that it has established, based on the documents submitted to it, that the plaintiff contracted with the recruitment office to provide a female support service for an amount of 12 thousand dirhams, which the first paid to the office, in addition to an amount of 600 dirhams in tax, and the contract included specifying a six-month guarantee period. From the date of receipt of the worker, the tax amount is not entitled to be refunded.

She explained that the worker left the service during the warranty period, and an escape report was registered with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security. Therefore, according to the law, the plaintiff has the right to choose between requesting the provision of alternative labor or refunding the amount paid. She chose to recover the amount, and the defendant office did not respond to her request.

After examining the case, the court ruled to oblige the office to pay the amount of 12 thousand dirhams and the legal interest of 5% from the date of the claim until payment, and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses and attorney’s fees.

