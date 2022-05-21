With the count advanced, the provisional calculation showed that the front led by Anthony Albanese was left with the victory in the elections that took place this Saturday in total tranquility. However, the numbers do not give him an absolute majority to govern, so he will have to make alliances. The defeated Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, admitted defeat: “I wish the best for Albanese and his government.” Conservatism leaves power after almost a decade.

The ruling party fell in Australia after nine years in power with the triumph at the polls of the Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese. Although the final figures have not yet been released, the projections of the recount show an inescapable tendency in favor of the opposition to take control for the next three years.

However, the votes obtained will not be enough for him to be a majority government and he will have to forge alliances with other sectors. According to estimates by the Australian Electoral Commission, Labor will have 74 seats, close to the 76 needed for an outright majority in the House of Representatives.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s liberal-national coalition, who has ruled the oceanic nation continuously since 2013, would claim 55 places. For its part, the Green Party and the center political formation and another of the extreme right would obtain one seat each. While there would be 10 independent parliamentarians.

Analysts’ projections affirm that, despite the fact that another nine seats remain to be defined, the winners of the elections will not reach an absolute majority and will have to bid within the Chamber with political agreements.

Morrison admits defeat and walks away from party leadership

Scott Morrison acknowledged defeat in the Australian federal elections this Saturday after the first estimates that showed an irrevocable fall. “I wish Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party all the best,” he told his supporters in Sydney.

“I have always believed in the Australians and their judgment. I have always been ready to accept their verdicts. Tonight they have delivered their verdict,” said the outgoing official, whose party has won the last three elections. In addition, Morrison confirmed his departure as leader of the Liberal Party.

Labor will return to power after nine years of Morrison. The last period in which they were in charge of the government was between 2007 and 2013, but the administration of Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard ended in government instability due to internal disputes.

Election day took place normally, with almost half of the 17.2 million registered voters voting this Saturday. The other party did so in advance or by mail, as established.

The electoral campaign was marked by citizen discontent with both candidates. Morrison’s image has shriveled profoundly in recent months, while Albanese has lacked the charisma to bond with the public.

The speech that circulated on the platforms referred to the economic situation in a country where the cost of living is continuously climbing and inflation reached 5.1%, the highest figure in decades. In addition, other weighty topics were climate change and foreign policy.

with EFE