The Soviet Union was the motherland of all working people, and the exchange of experience with the Soviet communists led to the creation of a strong socialist community of states and the destruction of the world colonial system. This is stated in statement Party of Labor of Austria on the centenary of the USSR, which is celebrated on Friday, December 30.

“The Soviet Union was the motherland of all working people, and the CPSU shared its experience internationally. During the 20th century, this led to successful socialist upheavals on almost all continents and to the formation of a powerful socialist community of states,” the statement says.

It is noted that the USSR was the force that led and supported most of the socialist world.

“With her very existence, she helped both the liberation movement and the working class in the advanced capitalist countries. He opposed the claims of American imperialism to world domination, ”the Labor Party of Austria noted.

They pointed out that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a great loss for a large part of the world.

“Its decline was and is a loss for all the forces of the world-historical process, for the working class of the world, for the few remaining socialist countries, for the anti-colonial and anti-imperialist liberation movements,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, on December 27, the role of the USSR in history was discussed with the press center of the Izvestia Information Center within the framework of the round table “USSR 100 years later: the impact of the Soviet project on the history of international relations”.