Labor inspectors have rebelled against the delays in complying with the agreements to modernize the public body, increase the workforce and improve their working conditions, and have launched a campaign of mobilizations that could culminate in an indefinite strike at the end of June. Fifty officials from the Murcia Labor and Social Security Inspectorate gathered this Wednesday at the gates of the headquarters in Atalayas to denounce the blockade. If the situation is not resolved, the Labor inspectors will start an indefinite strike starting next June 26 throughout Spain.

The head of the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate, Fernando Vélez, has joined the protest in Murcia. All the territorial directors of the 17 autonomous communities and the provincial officials have joined the protest, after signing a manifesto to denounce the “deep concern and rejection of the current blockade situation” to carry out the modernization and reinforcement process of the institution that they agreed with the Government almost two years ago and that remains unresolved. “There is deep concern about the operation of the service; our sole objective is to offer the best service, and for this it is necessary to organize a structure with middle managers”, claimed Vélez, who denounces that the volume of work has increased by more than 30% since 2003, when the employment rate skyrocketed in the region. “We want to respond quickly and correctly to this volume of work,” said Vélez, who estimates that almost 6,000 inspections are carried out every year in the Region, either due to complaints or in response to requests from organizations.

«The insufficiency of human resources, and particularly of middle managers; the lack of an adequate structure that allows an effective organization of work; the absence of an administrative career for its officials, as well as economic and working conditions that do not correspond to the functions and responsibilities assumed for years, even producing situations of grievance and salary discrimination, “they are, breaks down the representative in Murcia of the Union of Labor and Social Security Inspectors in the Region, Gema Sánchez, the most pressing problems. “The structure has become obsolete, and at the same time the volume of work has increased.” In recent years, after the pandemic, there has also been an increase in occupational accidents, mainly in the construction, services and agriculture sectors. At the same time, they threatened the planned campaigns, such as those referring to the heat stroke that will begin shortly.

The union organization has been demanding the Government for months to comply with the agreement it signed with them in July 2021 to reinforce and increase the Inspection staff. As they argue, the list of jobs dates back more than 20 years, “so it is necessary to comply with what was agreed with the unions and incorporate those that had been promised urgently and progressively by the rest of the committed personnel. ».

The Inspection staff in the Region is made up of 102 officials, 72 of them inspectors and sub-inspectors. In Spain it is made up of 3,000 troops, of which 2,200 are inspectors and sub-inspectors and the rest are structure personnel, who must attend to 20 million Social Security affiliates, 1.4 million companies and 10 million pensioners.