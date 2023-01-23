The personnel of the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate of the Region of Murcia, like the rest of the country’s delegations, will carry out a 24-hour strike next Wednesday, January 25, due to the lack of commitment from the Government to reinforce the workforce. and that prevents “ensuring the capacity of the institution when it comes to responding, with quality, to each of the challenges that fall on it”, according to the CC OO union. Before this new day of strike, after the one carried out on the 21st, this morning a concentration will be held in front of the service headquarters, located in the Las Atalayas towers.

The situation of deficit of inspectors, sub-inspectors, as well as technical and support personnel, is estimated at more than a third in Murcia, according to union representatives, as is the case in the rest of the Mediterranean area, where there is a greater burden of work with respect to other areas of the interior. In addition, they warn that “new measures and actions are announced and committed that inevitably entail greater pressure on the weakened structure of the same, increasing workloads and the complexity and difficulty of the task.”

In the Region of Murcia, the Labor Inspectorate currently has 34 inspectors, 43 sub-inspectors and 29 technical staff employees, reaching its greatest deficit according to the unions in this last section of support workers, which they estimate should almost double. within a range between 21-25 new posts. While in the upper scales of inspectors and sub-inspectors, the need to reinforce in an amount between 12-15 is pointed out, a lower amount based on the compliance that has been made in the replacement rates.

The Secretary of Union Action of the General State Administration (AGE) of CC OO, Josexto Gándar, acknowledges to LA VERDAD that “an effort is essential to recover the levels prior to the crisis to save the collapse that prevents all activity from developing” . And it is that liquidated in the year 2022, they maintain that “more than 20% of the budget collected last year for the Labor Inspection has been wasted, which has remained unexecuted, obtaining the agency the worst ratio in its history in terms of execution budgetary concerns and wasting a unique opportunity to give substance to the measures committed to in the July 2021 agreement.

“Razing dangerous levels”



The callers of the strike understand that all the required deadlines have been met with the ministries involved in the reinforcement of this institution -Labor and Finance-, “but unfortunately, this generosity and slack in the time granted has only served to venture the existing problems and make the necessary solution more complex”, says CC OO. Although, in particular, they point to the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, as “responsible for the blockade”, when the deterioration in this body “borders on dangerous levels that may call into question its response capacity.”

“The mobilizations are justified by an evident lack of human resources, as well as the modification of jobs”, to which is added “the number of requirements that reach this body, making it practically impossible for them to be processed with the personnel that currently exist in them”, concludes the general secretary of the AGE of CC OO in the Region, Mará José Sánchez Nevado.