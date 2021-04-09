A worker cleans the windows.

The Action Plan for the regularization of the group of domestic workers implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy and executed by the Labor Inspectorate (ITSS) continues to bear fruit. As the department has published this Friday, about 30,000 people have seen their employment relationship normalized during the first phase of this program, which ended on March 31. Already last February 15,000 workers (mostly women) were subject to this regularization since this campaign began at the beginning of that month by Labor.

The sending of letters alerting the employers of the irregularities in the contracts of these workers ―47,749 exactly ― has motivated the adjustment both in terms of wages and Social Security contributions that were pending.

According to the data provided by Work, 28,904 household employees have seen their employment relationship be updated, and in 60% of the cases their remuneration has been adapted to the current amount of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) ―950 euros per month in 14 pays for full days, and 7.43 euros per hour for hourly contracts. Labor assures that these labor regulations represent an increase of 6.5 million euros in salaries and 5.5 million in contribution bases.

Thanks to this first part of the plan’s action, consisting of offering technical assistance and information to employers, in 97.5% of the regularized cases the declared salary has been raised, while only in 15% of them the declared working day has been reduced. The second chapter of the inspection action is aimed at a new sending of letters urging the definitive regularization of all those cases in which errors or irregularities persist. The Action Plan has addressed as a priority those communications received in the mailbox of the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate.

How to adjust the ratio

From Work they remind that there are different ways by which it is possible to carry out the labor normalization of the workers that make up the Special System of Household Employees, a highly feminized group. To carry out the salary regularization of the contributions, the owner of the family home must contact the General Treasury of the Social Security and communicate the current real salary from January 1, 2021 of the person who has hired. Your salary may in no case be less than the SMI.

To carry out this adaptation, the Ministry recalls that it can be done at the Electronic Headquarters of Social Security through the RED System (social graduates, agencies and authorized professionals), or by sending a form that can be accessed with a QR code available on the Inspection website.