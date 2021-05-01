The May 1st, Workers’ Day is commemorated in days of struggle and demands. But also, despite being Saturday, it is a holiday in most countries of the world. Thus social networks provided humor with memes that go viral.

Most of the jokes are spread on Twitter. This is a selection of some of the loaded ones that circulate.

Don Ramón and an ironic phrase for his character.

What everyone starts asking in the first days of the month.

Homer Simpson, another classic worker’s day memes.

Worker’s Day by @eljueves, on Twitter.

Five minutes before you go home, a nightmare can start.

Ironic capitalism by @eljueves, on Twitter.

Tribute to Worker’s Day held by the Rosario Central club in 2019 on Twitter.

Don Ramón, another classic meme.

Has it ever happened to you?

A cartoon full of irony for Labor Day.

Don Ramón, always present in memes.

A bit of political humor on social media. / Cartoon: Gabriel Lucero.

Scenes from Labor Day.

Have you ever gone through this situation in a job interview? Of course, do not stay only with the first impression.

Another spoonful of political humor on social media.