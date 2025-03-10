Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The labor cost of companies per hour worked, including remuneration and social quotes, registered a 2.3% rise in its annual variation In the fourth quarter of 2024, which represents a decrease of 3.7 points compared to the same period of time of the previous year (annual variation of 6%), according to data published Monday in the harmonized labor cost (ICLA) by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The annual variation rate achieved between October and December 2024 represents the lower figure for that period from the fourth quarter of 2021when the annual rate was barely 1.3%, and equals the data recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019. This same trend also follows compared to the previous quarter, when the labor cost was fired up to 5.4%.

In this sense, the total cost of the disbursement that companies have to do is broken down into Total salary cost per effective work hour and other costs. The first of them increased a 2.2% In the reference period, although it is maintained below the 5% rebound that it experienced in the same period of time of the previous year, which means, as well as the total labor cost, the lowest rise figure reached from the time interval between October and December 2021.

On the other hand, in regard to Other costs per effective workthe rise in the last part of 2024 reaches 2.6%taking distance with the section corresponding to 2023, whose variation rate was 9.1%. Also, if work cost, extraordinary payments and arrears per effective work time are excludedthe recorded data (2.7%) is less than 6.3% obtained in the last quarter of 2023.









As for the cost per hour worked by applying the corresponding Seasonal and calendar correctionthis rebounded a 3.7% At an annual rate in the fourth quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, when it reached 5.5%. While the salary cost and the other costs grew 3.6% and 3.8%, respectively, in annual rate in corrected data of seasonal effects and calendar.

So that, with the seasonal and calendar adjustment the icla variation Between the fourth and the third quarter of 2024 it was 0.3%, while the quarterly rate of the desestationalized salary cost and corrected calendar grew to 0.4% and the other costs did not increase in this quarter.

On the other hand, if such adjustment is not taken into account, the quarterly rate increased up to 1.2% due, among other things, to the greater weight of extraordinary payments in this quarter In front of the previous one, according to the INE. Regarding the corresponding salary cost, this stood at 3.9%, while the other costs decreased 6.0%.

Financial and insurance activities recorded the greatest increase in annual rate

By activity sections, the sectors with the Higher annual rates During the aforementioned quarter, they occurred in financial and insurance activities with 6%, followed by extractive industries, with a recess of 5.9%, and artistic, recreational and entertainment activities, with 5.7%, all of them taking the corrected labor cost of seasonal and calendar effects.

On the contrary, activities with more moderate annual rates In this quarter, eliminating the seasonal and calendar effects, they were the construction, with a growth of 1.8%; behind real estate activities, with 2.1%; and of public administration and defense and mandatory social security, with 2.2%.