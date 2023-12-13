The Labor Taqdeer Award, sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, continues to receive applications from companies intending to nominate to win the award during its sixth session.

For the year 2024.

The stage of receiving applications for nominations for the award continues through its website until the end of next February via the following link: http://portal.taqdeeraward.ae/Registrations/Awards Amidst expectations that it will witness great demand, after expanding its scope to include local and international companies, allocating a prize of one million dirhams to the company that wins the highest number within the seven-star category, and increasing the incentives and competitive advantages that the winning companies receive from government agencies and companies sponsoring this award.

The registration process has begun. His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs and Chairman of the “Taqdeer” Award, expressed his appreciation for the importance of the registration process. He expressed his satisfaction with the award’s achievements in spreading the culture of excellence in the field of labor care. His Excellency said, “We are pleased with what the award has achieved in its five sessions based on the achievements and creative initiatives that it has launched so far. We, within the award’s work team in its sixth session, are seeking to achieve higher success and broader participation, especially after expanding the scope of the award to become a global initiative based on the directives of the award’s sponsor, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and raised its ratings to 7 stars, after it had previously been in the five-star category.”

His Excellency Major General Obaid expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the guidance and support of His Highness the sponsor of the award, noting that it formed the compass that led to achieving major achievements until we reached the international level, and enhanced the credit and reputation of Dubai.

As the best city to live and work. His Excellency stressed that transforming the award into a global initiative will contribute to establishing a turning point in the lives of millions of workers around the world and creating work environments that encourage more creativity and dedication to…

Work to serve the global economy as a whole.

An integrated media and advertising campaign

In conjunction with the announcement of the start of registration for the award, Taqdeer, in cooperation with its strategic partner, On Pacific, and through its media arm, Omedia, will launch an integrated and unprecedented media and advertising campaign at the world level, relying on artificial intelligence techniques, in line with the importance of the award’s objectives and mission. And its values, and in line with the universality of the Emirate of Dubai, its unique initiative, and its comprehensive view of the world, within the framework of the vision of its rational government, which believes that the world will be more beautiful and better if the human being, who is the center of the universe, is happier and more satisfied, and then the role of the individual is integrated with the state and the government in improving quality of life systems. and the well-being of communities.

Developing the award criteria to include the 7-star category and evaluation methodology

The award criteria were developed to raise the level of challenge facing companies around the world and increase the level and levels of competition for leadership and excellence in the field of workers’ care. The smart system approved for the evaluation processes is considered the first of its kind in the world, as the evaluation methodology is based on artificial intelligence in evaluating the inputs of nomination applications and the special results approach. With each of the award criteria, the team of evaluators then reviews the results and matches them with the attached documents to ensure absolute accuracy, so evaluators can conduct this methodology remotely and from anywhere.

One million dirhams prize and additional benefits and incentives

“Taqdeer” launched a prize worth one million dirhams for the first time in its sixth session, given to the golden company that holds first place and the highest rating in the 7-star category, in addition to a package of additional incentives that are unparalleled globally, such as the advantage of winning government projects at the level of Dubai, and an exclusive set of benefits and discounts. For her work team.

Government incentives and abundant benefits for the Gold Excellence Card for companies and the Blue Rebate Card for individuals

The award has created unique initiatives that are considered the first of their kind in the world. The most prominent of these initiatives is the signing of memorandums of understanding with 12 government agencies in Dubai, according to which the latter will provide major incentives to companies that win categories from 4 to 7 stars to obtain more than 65 government incentives from these agencies. It also launched two loyalty cards: the Gold Excellence Card for companies, and the Blue Discount Card for individuals, which are considered the first of their kind in the world.

These two cards, which are obtained by the owners of the winning companies and their distinguished employees – in recognition of their excellence in the field of labor sponsorship during a large honoring ceremony attended by senior officials, general managers and representatives of the winning companies – provide discounts worth millions of dirhams annually and great benefits, which enhance the company’s reputation locally and internationally, and constitute an opportunity to facilitate access to… On more projects and winning bids from some government agencies supporting the award.

So far, more than 210,000 workers in Dubai have received the Blue Discount Card, allowing them to save tens of millions of dirhams annually in the form of discounts provided by more than 130 stores and commercial establishments that support the award.