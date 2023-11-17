The Tigres UANL finished in third position in the standings with 30 points and will face Club Puebla in the quarterfinals, a series that, depending on which days América and Rayados choose, could begin on November 29 or 30 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. that is, more than two weeks after finishing the regular phase.
In an interview with Channel 6 Sports After finishing training last Thursday, November 16 at the UANL Sports Center in Escobedo, the Brazilian central defender, Samir Caetanospoke about the situation of Tigres UANL facing the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The defender expressed his confidence in being able to become champions again and be two-time champions, in addition, he asked for the support of the feline fans.
“I am certain that we are going for the two-time championship, we are representing a very important club, we are the current champions of the League, so we are going for the two-time championship, that you can support us, whether outside or here at home, we are going to need you to be able to become champions again”
Regarding his performance in this competition, the South American pointed out that he has returned to his best form, after having gone through a drop in level.
“Now I’m back at the pace I was before, for me it’s very important, not only personally, but for the team because this way I can give my all to support my teammates, I want to be like this and get to the Liguilla well, to be able to contribute.” with greater effort to become two-time champions,” he pointed out.
#label #Samir #Caetano #gave #Tigres #UANL #final #phase #Apertura