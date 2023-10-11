La Russa da Vespa attacks Report: “Slanderers”. And the case breaks out

Ignazio La Russa’s attack on Report during Bruno Vespa’s program “Five minutes” it became a case. There is quite a bit of turbulence in Viale Mazzini and Usigrai, the Rai journalists’ union, is on a war footing. “But do the Rai leaders have nothing to say after the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa from Bruno Vespa defined Report journalists as ‘serial slanderers’? Will the director Paolo Corsini defend the editorial team? I’m on their side”, Usigrai secretary Daniele Macheda writes on Twitter.



Report on Monday aired a report that delves into the La Russa family and the (past) political relationships of the Senate President’s father.

“The director Paolo Corsini, on whom Report depends, is also the director responsible for Cinque Minuti di Bruno Vespa”so it’s about “an extremely serious information short-circuit in the public service. USIGRai and FNSI are right to report it and ask for clarity”, writes the VigilanzaTv Twitter page in a post. Corsini is actually responsible for Insights, so he coordinates the activities of the two broadcasts. There are those who wonder if, perhaps, he should have protected the Rai3 broadcast? Or in any case prevent such a violent attack from being broadcast by an institution such as the President of the Senate?

Rai: Cdr In-depth analysis Rai-Usigrai-Fnsi, ‘solidarity with ‘Report”

The Cdr of the Rai Insights Directorate, Usigrai and the Fnsi express, in the meantime, in a note “solidarity with the journalists of the ‘Report’ editorial team, accused by the President of the Senate the Hon. Ignazio La Russa – among other things within a Rai program – of being ‘serial slanderers’. Journalism in our country is free and this freedom is expressed in the control exercised against public authorities. The citizen La Russa has every right to sue ‘Report’ if he believes her honorability has been violated. The President of the Senate La Russa cannot, however, accuse the journalists of one of Rai’s historic information programs of carrying out their work in an unprofessional manner. Work which is based, among other things, on a systematic verification of sources and on respect for the right of reply and which has never, in 25 years of history, suffered a conviction for slander. The defense of freedom of information throughout Rai and the respect of the journalists who work there are at stake”, concludes the note.

