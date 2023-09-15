Schism and morrocotudo entanglement in Spanish football. The bulk of the players who were world champions just a month ago at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand decided to inform the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) this Friday morning that they were giving up playing for the national team. This was also announced through a statement issued just 15 minutes before four in the afternoon, when the new national coach, Montse Tomé, was scheduled to appear, who was to offer the call for the next Nations League matches, the day 22 against Sweden (Gothenburg) and on the 26th against Switzerland (Córdoba). At the moment, the announcement has been delayed and it is not known when the coach will appear, in which she is also her introduction to society. The federation is in contact with the footballers after the publication of the statement and does not see it appropriate to offer the press conference until it finds solutions to the problem.

In the note, the soccer players insist on their “enormous discontent” after what happened in the celebrations for the World Cup won in Sydney, that is, the non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso, which this Friday led to the former president of the federation Luis Rubiales to appear as a defendant before the judge for sexual assault. And they add: “The events that unfortunately everyone has been able to see are not something specific and go beyond sports. In the face of these acts we must have zero tolerance, for our companion, for ourselves and for all women.” For all these reasons, the statement is not so much a plan as a call to negotiation.

The 39 footballers who sign it – among them 21 of the 23 world champions in Australia – set out a series of conditions that they believe are basic “to be able to move forward and reach a structure that does not tolerate or take part in such degrading events.” “The players of the Spanish team have at all times had an open attitude to dialogue, seeking to convey clear and well-argued reasons that we understand are necessary to be able to carry out our work at the highest level with the respect we deserve,” they explain.

And this is broken down below, indicating specific positions and positions, even if they do not indicate names and surnames. “The specified changes to the RFEF are based on zero tolerance for those people who, from a position within the RFEF, have had, incited, hidden or applauded attitudes that go against the dignity of women. We firmly believe that strong changes are required in the leadership positions of the RFEF and specifically, in the area of ​​women’s football. All of these people understand that they must be far from the system that should protect us and that unfortunately is far removed from an advanced society.” These changes are: restructuring of the women’s football organization chart (appointing a new manager and changing the staff technical); restructuring of the presidential cabinet and general secretary (Andreu Camps); resignation of the president of the RFEF (Pedro Rocha); restructuring of the communication area and marketing (among others the head of communication, Pablo García Cuervo); and restructuring of the integrity department.

Despite the unity shown by the players, who met electronically on two occasions on Thursday afternoon, some cracks opened between them. The discrepancies and division of opinions were evident a few hours later, when two of them sent emails to the Las Rozas Sports City to indicate themselves as eligible. They are Athenea del Castillo, Real Madrid player and world champion, and Sheila García, from Atlético, who left the training camp due to injury; In addition, Claudia Zornoza, from Real Madrid, took the opportunity to say goodbye to the national team: “I had already made the decision to retire from the Senior Soccer Team before the World Championship and I think there is no better way to do it than with the title that we have achieved in Australia and New Zealand,” he says in a statement issued on social networks. Quite a mess for the new national coach, Montse Tomé, who must make a call for the next Nations League matches and at the same time deal with the resignation of 39 footballers.

After Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss to forward Jennifer Hermoso at the World Cup celebrations, the players exploded. They started the hashtag #SeAcabó and decided to resign from the national team. They then published a letter that more than 80 footballers signed, in which they demanded structural changes in the federation. Three weeks after the kiss, social and political pressure forced Rubiales to resign, since he was already disqualified by FIFA for 90 days, while the file opened by the international organization for sexual abuse is resolved. can. Jorge Vilda, the world champion coach, also left, a coach that the players considered controlling and low-level.

However, the Spanish soccer players consider that the departures of Rubiales and Vilda are insufficient, but only a first step, mere changes of cards that do not address or provide a solution to a profound reform of the federative body, where people very close to the former president persist and who they defend the status quo and some ways of doing things that the players have been determined to overthrow. “The changes that have occurred are not enough for the players to feel in a safe place, where women are respected, there is a commitment to women’s football and where we can give our maximum performance,” the note concludes. For this reason, they have decided not to play with the national team again until there are structural changes. Montse Tomé, the new person in charge, now has a role.

“We need consensus, courage and leadership on the part of the institutions, and that is why we will not stop here,” said Alexia Putellas, leader of Barça and the national team, twice Ballon d’Or winner, on stage and in front of an audience. illustrious, when on Wednesday the Barcelona players were awarded the Medal of Honor from the Parliament of Catalonia. “We are here to stay and help those who will come. These days we have seen it with the serious situation that we are experiencing with the RFEF and the changes that we are requesting so that no woman, both inside and outside of football, ever again has to experience situations such as lack of respect or abuse,” he added. His fight is not over.

