It has been 12 years since the La Puntica yacht club first requested authorization to establish an anchorage in the area of ​​Public Maritime Terrestrial Domain (DPMT), in the bay of Lo Pagán, to order the existing boats now without permission. The administrative delay has prolonged the file until today, when the club has a provisional authorization, issued by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) in 2019, “for a period of four years, until it is resolved the concession file”, as stated literally in the ministerial resolution.

The anchorage occupies 77,486 square meters of water with 194 boats, moored with ecological anchors, between the Lo Pagán marina, the fishing pier and Villananitos beach, in front of the Salinas Regional Park, in San Pedro del Pinatar.

From the yacht club they clarify that “the file has not yet been resolved for reasons that are not attributable to the entity, which is awaiting the administrative resolution, although with a provisional authorization.”

This club, which currently has 150 members, also highlights that it pays the annual fee for the occupation of the sheet of water.

Response from the Ministry



This newspaper requested a response from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), which left a written record of the reason why the yacht club still lacks, 12 years after requesting it, a definitive authorization. According to the letter, “in 2019, before the DANA that aggravated the ecological imbalance of the Mar Menor, an attempt was made by Miteco to regularize this occupation, but favorable reports from the Departments of Development and Environment were not received. of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia”, explained the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge in this regard.