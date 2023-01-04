The Pacific Basketball League culminated in its 2022 Season with the obtaining of the title by Empacadores de La Palma, a campaign with many emotions that closed in great shape and where the group from Palma achieved a historic championship in its stage within professional basketball .

The La Palma packers took the Grand Final in three games against Mineros de Cosalá, a rookie team in the circuit and that managed to close the regular role as leaders, laying the foundations of a very good place that was close to achieving the scepter as youngest in competition.

La Palma can boast its championship. Photo: Courtesy.

After becoming the new monarchs of the LBP, Eduardo Russell was more than happy with this historic event for La Palma, an element that, in addition to being a manager, is a player with the now champion team.

“I had already felt three times being runner-up and now I already felt what a championship is, we longed for it a lot and it feels very good, there is nothing more beautiful for an athlete than being champion and more than being crowned at home, with our people and it felt prettier”, mentioned the popular “Chueco” Russell.

Under the same heading, La Palma hopes to have the support of the competent authorities to improve its home, being a place that is very fond of basketball.

“First of all, let’s hope God, that with all this, the authorities turn to see us and see that we have a great team but we need a better infrastructure, it is small and yesterday it was filled with more than a thousand people in the Malvata Megaroof, let’s hope that the government turn to see us and say that they are going to help us close there and have a better field, as it should be professional, we do not ask for pain but we do ask to close and keep it in good condition, we make a very big sacrifice to be carrying things and that way now we left them there to have a fixed matter, “added Russell.

The fans played an important part. Photo: Courtesy.

Lastly, Eduardo sends a strong and clear message to all the team’s fans, who have been supporting them throughout the season: “Up La Palma! Right now I have thousands of messages from all over the world congratulating me, so you can see this syndicate is not just any Greetings to all,” he concluded.