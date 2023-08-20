Genoa – Debut in the Serie A and B championship of “My Liguria” logo, which appeared on the Genoa shirts during the warm-up at the Ferraris in the match against Fiorentina and on those of Sampdoria, on the game shirt, engaged in the away game in Terni. On Sunday 20th it will be Spezia’s turn, on the pitch at 6pm against Sudtirol, while Entella and Sestri Levante will kick off on 2nd and 1st September.

“Regione Liguria – explains the president Toti – continues in promotion of our beautiful land, of its excellence and peculiarities through a campaign to promote the area capable of reaching a particularly large and diversified public. And this year we are happy to be able to promote the logo of our region through the shirts of all the professional teams in Liguria, given that the world of football represents a communication vehicle with enormous social, media and economic impact and we are sure that Genoa, Sampdoria , Spezia, Entella and Sestri Levante will be able to promote our territory in the best possible way”.

The Sampdoria shirt with the “La mia Liguria” logo

The allocation of resources allocated to the 2023/2024 campaign amounts to a total of 1 million and 340 thousand euros: 580,000 for Genoa who compete in the Serie A championship and who will wear the shirts with the La Mia Liguria logo not only in the pre-match warm-up but also during training and matches of the first women’s team, 680,000 euros for the two Serie A teams B, Sampdoria and Spezia (340,000 for each team), 80,000 euros for the two Lega Pro teams, Entella and Sestri Levante (40,000 euros for each team). The logo of “La Mia Liguria” as well as on the players’ shirts is also visible in the access areas to the playing field where home games take place, on digital tickets and on team buses.

At the Ferraris, dedicated spaces have been set up in the changing rooms assigned to the visiting teams with promotional images of Liguria, on the backdrops of the interviews in the city stadiums and in the sports training centres. During the season, the clubs will make promotional videos with players/coaches known by the general public as a testimonial and highly popular, carrying out promotional events open to the public held at club houses, headquarters, stores, training fields with tools that have impact visibility within the playing fields, including messages on the big screen, sheets to cover the support scaffolding, messages on the variable message LED panels on the sidelines and in the field; they will create audio/video/photographic material published on social media networks.