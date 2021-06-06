The La Manga del Mar Menor expressway (RM-12) is preparing for next summer with the repainting of its road markings. The work to prepare one of the busiest roads in this tourist center began last week. Works are scheduled to finish in early July. These actions, which have a regional investment of more than 105,000 euros, include the 19.8 kilometer length of the road, as well as ten more links of RM-12, as reported yesterday by the Community.

This action aims to improve the safety of the road used by residents and visitors of Cabo de Palos, the Calblanque Regional Park, Atamaría, the coastal towns of the Mar Menor, such as Playa Honda, Mar de Cristal, Islas Menores, Los Nietos, Punta Brava and Estrella de Mar, and towns such as La Unión, El Algar, Los Belones, El Beal and El Llano del Beal.

55,100 linear meters



The repainting of the signs will be carried out on the horizontal road markings, which “include longitudinal, transversal, striped lines, arrows and symbols,” indicated from the Community. In total, more than 55,100 linear meters of 10- and 15-centimeter wide road markings will be built in acrylic paint and almost 103,000 linear meters of 10, 15 and 30-centimeter wide road markings in hot thermoplastic paint. The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, visited the beginning of these works last week, and explained that “these works will benefit users who access the coastline of La Manga del Mar Menor through this expressway, which has the highest average daily traffic intensity in the entire Region of Murcia ». He added that “the daily traffic reached in 2020 was 27,517 vehicles per day, while the year before the Covid-19 pandemic exceeded 29,400 trips.”

The objective of these actions, with an investment of 105,000 euros, is to improve the visibility and safety of the road



In addition, it is planned that operators will execute 2,760 square meters of symbols and acrylic paint with the aim of improving road signs and that drivers can gain road safety.