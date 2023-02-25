Chelsea made a very striking winter transfer window. The club got tired of signing players all over the world of football. So much so that they did not appreciate that some of those footballers did not comply with the FA regulations to be able to add minutes with the first team within the Premier League. As is the case with Andrey Santos, who is one of the great jewels of Vasco da Gama, who adds the minutes at the club level, but at the national team level to play in England.
Santos is considered within his country as the “new Casemiro”. However, he could not obtain the English work visa, which is why the club is negotiating the loan of him for at least six months. Everything indicated that his destination would be Palmeiras, but the negotiations have stopped and today the LA Galaxy of the MLS has knocked on Chelsea’s door to receive the youth.
The MLS team has a free franchise player position after the departure of Douglas Costa and the complicated signings of Marcelo and Isco. That is why they have now set their sights on the talented midfielder whom they want within their ranks for the full year, that is, to finalize the season until November and then send him to England. The London club does not view the movement with bad eyes, since Andrey would be an untouchable starter and could also improve his English language, however, the decision is also in the hands of the footballer.
#Galaxy #receive #Brazilian #jewel #Chelsea
