No less from between eight and 10 operators yesterday they took care of the La Cartuja lawn, pampered since the complaints from Luis Enrique crossed borders just after tie against Sweden. For the workers of the organization, the grass is “at 80 percent”, green for the most part of its extension but something yellowish still in the goal of the North bottom. The gardeners, of course, are clear that the culprit that the floor did not present its best appearance last Monday was basically Luis Enrique, what insisted on cutting it too short, to 22 millimeters, When the mandatory by UEFA were between 24 and 26 and that was just the measure he had until the day of the Spain-Sweden preview.

Scalping (scalp start). This is how the fact of passing cutting the grass. There were parts without vegetation and others charred. During this week the grass has grown sufficiently in most of the stadium and against Poland it will be a lot of best than five days ago. Gardeners also hope that with the many cares that have been done the splendor I arrive next Wednesday, in the last game that is played against Slovakia.

What the viewer will appreciate watch on tv, according to the organization, is that the grass it’s going to be closed and with a pretty color more green than the one that could be seen in the debut of Spain.