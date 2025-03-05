Criteria Caixa reported on Wednesday, March 5 through a notification to the National Commission of Markets and Securities (CNMV), which the Banking of the Banking Foundation Caixa d’Eestalvis I Pensions of Barcelona, ​​chaired by Isidro Fainé and acting as a single shareholder of Criteriacaixa, He has agreed to move his registered office to Barcelona. The company’s headquarters was in Palma de Mallorca. The company decided to move in 2017 Balearic Islands after the sovereign process crisis in Cataloniaas did other companies, such as Banco Sabadell or Cementos Molins.

The agreement reached Wednesday by the Board of Trustees It is taken “attending that the circumstances that caused the temporary transfer of these venues to the city of Palma no longer occur“. The change, according to the entity in a statement, “It does not imply movement of people or corporate spaces or servicesto the extent that most employees and work centers have always been located in Barcelona. ”

The Government values ​​the return to Catalonia

The Government of Spain, through the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business, led by Carlos Corps, has valued the “Very good news” which supposes the announcement of criteria: “It is a very good news and one more signal of the positive impact of the Standardization of the political and economic situation in Catalonia. ”

The La Caixa Foundation has stressed in its statement its social commitment “of more than a century” in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, to add that the organization “has a firm commitment to its roots, since it was founded as Pension box for old age and savings of Catalonia and Balearic Islands in 1904 by the Barcelona lawyer Frances Moragas. “Moragas had the support of various Catalan civil society entities.