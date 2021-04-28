The Cartagena City Council will expand the premises for the elderly in La Aljorra. This is how the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, made a commitment to the president of the Senior Club on a visit to the council. In advance of the future expansion, it has installed machinery for biosaludable exercises, as well as a new air renewal system, according to the municipal government team.

Arroyo explained that the objective is for the premises used by this group to gain meters to allow associates to schedule free-time activities, such as dances and performances. The municipal technicians are already working on this project to be carried out by this same legislature.

On the other hand, the City Council will make investments for the repair of Calle San Lucas, with actions on sidewalks and asphalt, in addition to the water pipes. In the same way, it carries out actions in La Aljorra in terms of road safety, with the placement of overpasses for pedestrians and improvements in the bus stop, in addition to replacing lights, patching roads and reinforcing safety. As a first measure, the presence of the Local Police has increased with a permanent position in the Omita.

Recently, the urbanization works of the plot where the Autonomous Community will build the new La Aljorra school were awarded, a historical claim of its neighbors

In the sports field, the installation of artificial grass on the 5-a-side football field has been included, as well as the improvement of the lighting of that installation with the displacement of the towers and the reinforcement of spotlights.