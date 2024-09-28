Chihuahua, Chih.- After a tour of the exterior of the Manuel L. Almanza stadium this Saturday morning, the place appears with a large amount of garbage, as well as liquor bottles, this after the presentation of Natanael Cano, last Friday night.

El Diario de Chihuahua was able to verify the large accumulation of garbage that was deposited outside the venue where the corridos tumbados singer’s concert took place.

In the parking lot there are plastic bottles, as well as food, which were left by the passage of the attendees practically thrown in the area when they were walking.

Dozens of employees are already working inside the facility, to remove the large amount of garbage that was left.

It should be noted that it was possible to find several bottles of beer of various brands, as well as some cartons containing intoxicating beverages that were presumed to have been consumed outside the premises.