The Kyiv administration stated that in 2023, more than 60% of the city’s energy infrastructure was damaged. This was announced on Sunday, December 31, by the press service of the city administration.

“63% of energy facilities were damaged as a result of missile and drone attacks,” the administration said in a Telegram message.

On November 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukrainians were buying candles and preparing “for the worst winter in history.”

At the end of October, the director of the Ukrainian Center for Energy Research, Alexander Kharchenko, noted that Ukraine would soon face fantastic difficulties with the problem of the country's energy system.

On November 21, the press service of the US State Department reported that the heads of the foreign affairs departments of the G7 (Big Seven) states agreed to continue to support the energy sector of Ukraine. During the meeting, they expressed their “readiness to support and facilitate the acceleration of meeting Ukraine’s key needs in the energy sector, including the protection of existing infrastructure and assistance in humanitarian demining for repairs.”

Russian military personnel began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region.