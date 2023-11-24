KVN star Stas Yarushin said that he feels comfortable in Russia

Russian actor and singer, KVN star Stas Yarushin, in an interview with the “Not Proust” project, spoke about emigration. Video available at YouTube.

Answering the question about what country he would like to live in, other than Russia, Yarushin said: “Probably, if I wanted peace, tranquility, it would be some islands, an uninhabited island.” At the same time, he emphasized that he feels quite comfortable living in Russia.

In April 2022, Yarushin stated on his Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation)that he does not intend to leave the country. “You can’t wait! Russia is my Motherland, my family, work, friends are here – I have everything here. Yes, it’s banal that everything I’ve done in my life now, I did here,” the showman wrote.

Earlier, Yarushin spoke about playing in KVN and described his participation in the project with the words “went through all the stages of hell.” He noted that comedians often had to live in hotels with cockroaches, and also eat instant noodles and boiled sausage.