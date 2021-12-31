Salary debts to employees of the Aleksievskaya mine, which went bankrupt in 2017, were fully paid off. This was reported by the prosecutor’s office of the Kemerovo region on Friday, December 31.

“As a result of the measures taken by the prosecutor’s response in December of this year, the wage arrears to 181 employees of the Aleksievskaya Mine JSC for a total of 50 million 600 thousand rubles were fully paid,” website departments.

As of January 2021, the debt reached more than 150 million rubles.

In total, this year, thanks to, among other things, the measures taken by the prosecutor’s response, more than 300 million rubles of wage arrears were paid to the mine workers.

On March 6, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, during a meeting with the Governor of the Kemerovo Region, Sergei Tsivilev, instructed to deal with the salary situation at the mine. The government decided to allocate about 203 million rubles for this purpose.

The enterprise was previously part of the Zarechnaya coal company and was declared bankrupt in 2017. Since 2019, the company has begun delays in salary payments and layoffs of workers.

Coal mining is no longer carried out, the descent of miners into the mine is prohibited due to violations of mandatory rules and regulations of industrial safety.