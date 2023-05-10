Seven years ago, ambulances whizzed down Gazi Avenue in the direction of the hospital and, in the opposite direction, army trucks arrived with new replacement soldiers to fight against the militants of the armed group PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party). The front line between state forces and Kurdish insurgents had been established in the heart of Diyarbakir’s Old Town and artillery was rumbling through the surrounding streets. Today, Gazi Avenue is once again the bustling commercial artery it had always been. Peace has come, albeit with an iron fist.

The Turkish government has managed to defeat the PKK in practice and the fighting has moved to the northern part of Iraq, where this organization considered a terrorist by Turkey and the EU maintains its bases. If in 2015 and 2016 —when the conflict intensified— more than 850 members of the Turkish security forces and more than 200 civilians died in combats and attacks by the Kurdish group in various cities, in 2022 there were only 15 and two, respectively, according to a count by the International Crisis Group. In a country with 85 million inhabitants, the Kurds represent between 15% and 20% of the population.

Seven years later, the part of Diyarbakir’s Old Town that stretches between Gazi Avenue and the walls facing the Tigris River is still largely an esplanade. It was reduced to rubble by fighting and artillery fire from the Turkish army, which even brought tanks into their own cities, and then leveled by the bulldozers of the government. The area is being restored, including its medieval mansions, churches and mosques. But instead of the maze of narrow streets that it used to be, there are now wide streets and new cafeterias and businesses from Turkish and international chains (Mado, Espressolab, Calvin Klein…). Tourists from other provinces now that the area has been pacified pose for their stories of Instagram before new houses and walls that try to resemble something old, but that cannot avoid an air of decoration. Of the few houses that have been built, one of the buildings is occupied by the headquarters of the far-right and nationalist Turkish party MHP, with hardly any presence in the area.

“Everyone who lives there is a police officer. Of the old inhabitants, the rich have gone to new neighborhoods and the poor have gone to Baglar [un paupérrimo barrio de aluvión construido por desplazados del conflicto en los años noventa]”, explains a worker who works in the reconstruction. Of the 20 workers in his crew, only one has a positive opinion of the government, the rest complain about the economic crisis and the repression of the Kurds promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Don’t write my name, it could cause me problems,” the worker asks: “Do you think it’s democratic that they can arrest you for telling these things?”

“The state has achieved a military victory against the PKK, but it has not been able to build a political project,” explains Roj Girasun, director of the Diyarbakir-based Rawest survey institute. “In Spain, at the end of the Franco dictatorship, autonomy was given to the Basques. Thus, although ETA was not militarily defeated, the arguments in favor of the armed struggle were weakened. Here the opposite has happened: neither autonomy has been given nor has the Kurdish identity been recognized nor has the right to education in the Kurdish language been given. And without that, the military defeat of the PKK can only be temporary”, he adds.

This analyst affirms that the youth of the region have moderated their positions and have distanced themselves from the PKK, but they remain faithful to the formation that most defends the identity of the Kurds: the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), despite having been persecuted and vilified by the government, which accuses him of being the political arm of the PKK. Or precisely for this reason: 4,000 party members are in prison, including the charismatic former co-leader of the purple formation, Selahattin Demirtas, imprisoned since 2016 despite the demands of the Strasbourg Court for his release. Practically all the councils that the HDP obtained in the last municipal elections have been intervened by the Ministry of the Interior and the party is facing a process of illegalization in which the Constitutional Court must issue a ruling in the coming weeks.

So the HDP is running in the elections this Sunday under the acronym of a sister formation: the Green Left Party (YSP). “It was very risky to run under the acronym of the HDP because, in addition to the danger of outlawing, there is a threat of disqualification for 400 leaders”, explains Ceylan Akça, YSP candidate for Diyarbakir: “Of course this has drawbacks because we made the decision only one month before the elections and it must be explained to millions of voters”.

The Kurdish nationalist movement has not presented a candidate for the presidential elections and has chosen to support the joint opposition candidate, the Social Democrat Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who according to the latest Rawest studies could obtain between 66% and 76% of the vote in the presidential elections. main Kurdish provinces against President Erdogan’s 20-30%. In the legislative elections, polls give the YSP 10-11% of the vote, which would give it between 70 and 80 seats and would make it crucial for parliamentary balance because neither the pro-government coalition nor the main opposition platform would achieve a majority. Of course, in exchange for their support for the opposition, the Kurdish deputies will demand constitutional recognition of their identity, the right to education in their mother tongue, and a negotiation within the parliamentary framework to put an end to the Kurdish conflict and establish a “dignified” peace. ” and “long-lasting”, emphasizes Akça.

Kurdish Party of God

During its two decades of existence, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been the second most voted formation in the Kurdish-majority provinces (and in some elections, even the first). But his support is declining. Hence, it has allied itself with a Kurdish movement of Islamic fundamentalist ideology: the Hüda Par, whose official name is the Party of the Free Cause, but whose initials can be read as Party of God. It could obtain up to four deputies, since its candidates concur on the AKP’s own lists. According to Girasun, this alliance will help to slightly slow down the bleeding of votes that the president’s party is suffering in the Kurdish areas.

The Hüda Par presents the same demands as the HDP regarding education in Kurdish and constitutional recognition of Kurdish identity. “In this country, Kurds were seen as enemies, you could be put in jail and tortured for listening to a Kurdish cassette. Let’s not deny the progress that has been made in the last 20 years thanks to Erdogan. But let’s keep moving forward”, proposes Seyhmus Tanrikulu, vice president of Hüda Par. As for the articulation of the State, it goes even further than the HDP. He calls for “a federal solution to be openly discussed”, something practically anathema in Turkey, and expresses his support for the independence referendums in Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan.

This position has generated discomfort among the partners in the coalition led by Erdogan, which includes two ultra-nationalist Turkish parties. Even more problematic is Hüda Par’s relationship with Hizbullah (not to be confused with the Lebanese formation Hezbollah), an armed Kurdish organization—whose name also means “Party of God”—accused of the deaths of hundreds of people in the 1990s and early 1990s. of the 2000s, including beloved Diyarbakir police chief Gaffar Okkan and Muslim feminist Konca Kuris, whom they tortured for five weeks.

Akça, the YSP candidate, still remembers with horror that time when she was a child. “I remember seeing corpses in the street. One I clearly remember was a taxi driver who had been stabbed. [Los partidarios de Hizbullah] they forced men to pray and women to cover themselves. One day they attacked my family’s house in Baglar with machetes. It was a matter of time before one of us disappeared or was killed. So we had to emigrate, ”he recounts.

Participants in the celebration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, an act held in Diyarbakir by a foundation linked to Hüda Par, on April 30. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Most Turkish experts consider the Hüda Par as the political heirs of Hizbullah, which left armed activity a couple of years after its leader, Hüseyin Velioglu, was killed by Turkish police in 2000 and his successors were arrested. Tanrikulu denies this relationship, but at the same time defends that Hizbullah was not a terrorist: “How can an organization that simply defended itself against the PKK and JITEM be accused of terrorism? [organización clandestina vinculada a las Fuerzas Armadas turcas]? One person shooting another is not terrorism. If we call everything terrorism, the term is denatured”.

The curious thing is that since Erdogan’s party began to seek the support of the Hüda Par five years ago, various courts have been releasing 58 Hizbullah prisoners convicted of the murders of a total of 183 people alleging alleged formal defects in their trials, according to an investigation by the opposition newspaper Sözcü. And on the 2nd, less than two weeks before the elections, Erdogan himself ordered the release of Mehmet Emin Alpsoy, a confessed member of Hizbullah and sentenced to life for kidnapping, torturing and murdering three people, something that the decree presidential justifies his “senile” state.

