From the prison he asks for the celebration a congress in which the group deposes the weapons and dissolves

02/27/2025



The imprisoned Turkish militant leader Abdulá Öcalan He has asked his party of the Kurdistan workers on Thursday (PKK) to depose the weapons, a measure that could end its 40 -year conflict with Ankara and have long -range political and security consequences for the region, reports Reuters.

A delegation of the Kurdish Democratic Party of Türkiye has visited Öcalan this Thursday in its prison on the island and has later issued its statement in near Istanbul. “I call for weapons and assume the historical responsibility of this call.”

Öcalan wants his party to celebrate a congress and formally accept dissolved, as they cited it. Türkiye and its Western allies consider PKK a terrorist organization.

More than 40,000 people have died since the PKK began their fight in 1984 with the aim of creating an ethnic homeland for the Kurds. Since then, he has moved away from his separatist objectives and has instead sought greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey and greater rights for the Kurds.









The call of Öcalan could have consequences for the important oil export region of northern Iraq, where the PKK is based, and for neighboring Syria, which is leaving the crisis after 13 years of civil war and the overthrow in December of Bashar al Assad.

A decade ago, a peace process between Türkiye and the PKK failed. An ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed to Öcalan a similar measure four months ago.