Representatives of the Kurdish community have gathered this Saturday in Paris in rejection of the racist attack perpetrated yesterday in the center of the French capital. This community asks for answers after the day before, a 69-year-old man, booked by the police for racist episodes, shot into a crowd in the vicinity of the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish center, in the 10th district of the capital, and ended with the lives of three people (a woman and two men) and injured at least three others. Shortly after the start of the rally, at mid-morning, the protesters confronted the security forces with stones, who responded with tear gas.

The attacker was immediately arrested and taken to the hospital. This morning, the Prosecutor’s Office has extended the preventive detention condition for him, according to the newspaper the world. According to the authorities, he was already booked and awaiting trial for the alleged attack in an immigrant camp in Paría several years ago. “The Kurds in France have been the target of a hateful attack,” French President Emmanuel Macron declared yesterday.

Clashes between Kurdish protesters and the police, on December 24, 2022, in Paris. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS)

After an angry mob clashed with police yesterday afternoon, leaving a dozen injured, Le world, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) called through its website and other channels on social networks for a rally starting today at noon in the Place de la République, a traditional place for demonstrations in the city. Hundreds of people gathered in the square, many of them carrying flags of the Kurdish armed group PKK. “The Kurdish community is afraid (…). It needs answers, support and consideration,” David Andic, a lawyer representing the CDK-F, told reporters on Friday.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Friday that the investigation would focus on the racist motives that led the 69-year-old to carry out the attack, but Kurdish representatives have said it should be considered a terrorist attack. “We know that we are under threat, the Kurds in general, the Kurdish activists and militants. France owes us protection,” Berivan Firat, a spokesman for the CDK-F, told BFM TV.

The clue of a terrorist attack has, however, been discarded at this stage of the investigations, angering the CDK-F. “The fact that our associations are in the spotlight has a terrorist and political nature,” declared one of its leaders after a meeting with the police prefect this Saturday, according to statements collected by Agence France Presse (Afp). “We have no doubt that these are political assassinations.”

The attack provoked a chain of reactions from political leaders. The mayoress of the capital, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, thanked on Twitter the rapid intervention of the security forces: “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are by your side.” The councilor announced the opening of a psychological unit to care for those affected. In a second message, Ella Hidalgo insisted on the idea that the target was the Kurdish community. For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, returned to Paris from the north of the country to go to the scene.

