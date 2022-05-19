On the 12th day of the Liga 2021-22, during Barcelona-Alavés, Agüero left everyone speechless. Suddenly, the Argentine touched his chest and lay on the ground, feeling dizzy. The then Barça player underwent tests and eventually decided to retire with heart problems. Kun retraced in front of the cameras of “El Hormiguero” what he felt in that game. “I started feeling sick and wanted to yell at the referee to stop the game but my voice didn’t come out. That’s when I started feeling dizzy so I grabbed a defender’s hand and asked him to stop the game. Then the dizziness and the arrhythmia started. When it stopped, they took me to the hospital and I was hospitalized for three days. “

Agüero confessed that, shortly before the start of the season, he had already experienced a similar situation: “I started to feel bad in the preseason, with strange symptoms, but I thought it was the training, the heat … Then I got injured and I I was still for a month, I felt uncomfortable. Then I went back to training and wasn’t breathing well. I told a doctor I was sick, then I got a little dizzy and the arrhythmia started. They did the tests. and it was fine, but it happened again at the stadium, “he said. The Argentine commented that this first arrhythmia was “25 seconds”, while the one he heard in the middle of the game was “a minute and a little more”. “You feel your heart beating very fast. It seems that 30 or 45 seconds is five minutes,” he said. So the decision to stop.