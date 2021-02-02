A day after protests spread across Russia in support of an imprisoned opposition leader, authorities said Monday that some participants face harsh punishments, including stays in the prison system formerly known as the gulag.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in a conference call on Monday that the protests had “a large number of vandals and provocateurs“and that” the law must be applied with the maximum severity“.

For the second weekend in a row, tens of thousands of people flocked to cities across Russia on Sunday to call for the release of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who was jailed for 30 days last month after returning to Russia.

Alexei Navalny, on a television screen during his hearing in Moscow, on January 28. Photo Sergey Ponomarev / The New York Times.

Navalny returned from recovery in a German hospital after being poisoned in August with a military-type nerve agent, an attack that was confirmed by German, French and Swedish laboratories.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption activist who has been involved in street protests in Russia for a decade, said the Kremlin was behind the poisoning and that he wanted to kill him.

The Russian government has denied this and has questioned whether Navalny was actually poisoned.

The near-fatal dose of poison, a sophisticated nerve agent called Novichok developed by the Soviet Union, it was placed in Navalny’s underwear, according to the opposition leader, citing what he said was a recorded confession by a Russian agent.

Navalny returned to Russia despite authorities threatening to arrest him upon arrival.

He was then arrested for violating the probation of a 2014 financial crime conviction that he European Court of Human Rights he had ruled that it was politically motivated.

Navalny said the financial crime was concocted by Russian authorities and called the allegations of violating parole absurd, as he was unable to appear twice a month before a parole officer because he was evacuated from Russia to Germany while in eat after nerve agent attack.

He has been placed in preventive detention for 30 days. A court will study the possibility of imposing a prison sentence that could put him behind bars for several years.

The attorney general’s office issued a statement on Monday saying Navalny should be jailed for parole violations, which virtually ensures that outcome, as in Russia’s criminal justice system, only in a small number of cases do they judges defy requests from prosecutors.

From a political point of view, imprisonment would indicate a change in the president’s management Vladimir Putin regarding Navalny.

Police in riot gear face a demonstration. Photo Sergey Ponomarev / The New York Times.

For years, he has been frequently arrested for pshort periods on minor charges, but was never left incarcerated.

The arrest of political dissidents ceased mostly in the immediate aftermath of the Soviet Union, but it was resumed, on a small scale and selectively, under Putin.

Following the 2012 street protests in Moscow, the courts sentenced long penalties a few dozen of the tens of thousands of protesters imprisoned, apparently as an example to others.

These few dozen cases were well publicized for highlight illegality of unsanctioned street actions, but the approach avoided angering large numbers of Muscovite families with a fiscal onslaught, risking a spiral of repression and protest.

By contrast, in neighboring Belarus, police have detained at least hundreds of anti-government protesters since last summer for long periods.

During Sunday’s protest, police detained 5,300 people across Russia, although many were later released.

It is not clear how broad the network will be that prosecutors will launch now. It was reported that several dozen cases could reach jail.

Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, referred to people who behaved in an “more or less aggressive“with the police asking for harsh punishments.” There can be no conversations with thugs and provocateurs, “he said.

Navalny supporters said in a statement posted online Monday that they hoped prosecutors justify riot charges against protesters based on two incidents: a burned-out police car and a man on an empty street who addressed a line of police officers wielding a club.

Police released a statement saying they were investigating the car fire as vandalism.

The statement noted that the two episodes were featured in the pro-government media and could become a justification for prosecuting participants in the marches on charges of riots, which involve largas sentences.

In Russia, short sentences are served in prisons, while most longer sentences are served in penal colonies.

c.2021 The New York Times Company