Russia is concerned about the situation on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan. This was announced on June 23 by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov at a briefing.

“In general, the development of the situation in Afghanistan, in addition to the withdrawal of the American and other military from the country, is a reason for close attention and concern. The emergence of a new hotbed of tension is what worries us, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.

A day earlier, the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) of Tajikistan reported that as a result of an armed attack by members of the Taliban movement (the organization is banned in Russia), one person died and four more were injured. The State Committee for National Security described the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border as tense.

At the same time, it was reported that militants of the terrorist organization Taliban, banned in Russia, had seized 50 of the 370 regions of Afghanistan since the beginning of May against the backdrop of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

Earlier, on June 8, it became known that the United States had withdrawn more than half of its troops from Afghanistan. The Central Command of the American Armed Forces (CENTCOM) noted that since the decision was made to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, more than 50 flights were carried out to export cargo.

At the same time, on June 7, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States does not expect the security situation in Afghanistan to worsen after the withdrawal of American troops. Blinken noted that in fact the United States remains in Afghanistan, since the American embassy will continue to work in the country and programs created by the Americans will operate.

On April 30, the members of the expanded “troika” (Russia, the USA, China, Pakistan) on the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan held consultations on the Afghan settlement. Following the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry published joint statement parties, which spoke about the final withdrawal of the American military by September 11, 2021 and the expectation of the Taliban movement banned in the Russian Federation to fulfill its counter-terrorism obligations.

The day before, the United States confirmed the beginning of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. According to Jake Sullivan, the assistant to the American leader for national security, Washington has achieved its goals at the beginning of the operation in Afghanistan, which, he said, were to investigate an attack on the United States 20 years ago.