MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was seeking ways and means by which to accept the value of its gas exports in its local currency, and that it would take its decisions at the right moment if European countries refrained from paying in rubles. During a meeting of EU leaders last Friday, no common ground or a unified position emerged towards Russia’s demands last week that “unfriendly” countries pay for gas in rubles, not euros, after the United States and its European allies agreed on a set of sanctions against Russia. Concerns about the security of supplies increased after the Russian demand, at a time when companies and European Union countries were scrambling to understand its repercussions. The Russian Central Bank, the government and Gazprom, whose supplies account for 40 percent of European gas imports, must submit their proposals for gas payments in rubles to President Vladimir Putin, by Thursday, March 31. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call: “We will not give gas for free. This is clear. In our current situation, it is neither possible nor appropriate to do charitable work with European customers.” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, in an interview with Welt station on Friday, advised German companies providing energy services not to pay for Russian gas in rubles. The Italian government’s chief economic adviser said last week that Italy would still pay the price in euros to Russia. “The only big issue in Europe is gas, and Russia is asking us to pay in rubles, which we don’t have and is not in the contract,” Claudio Descalzi, chief executive of Italian energy group Eni, said at an energy forum on Monday. B company said. J. The Polish NIJ, which has a contract with Gazprom until the end of the year, said it simply could not switch to a ruble payment system. The European Union has set a goal of reducing its dependence on Russian gas by two thirds this year and halting imports of Russian fossil fuels by 2027. The United States said on Friday it would supply 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to the European Union this year. US LNG facilities are operating at full capacity, and analysts say most of any additional US gas sent to Europe will be cut from exports destined for other regions. Russian gas exports to the European Union were estimated at 155 billion cubic meters last year.