Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov does not know if the country’s government has plans to extend non-working days after May 10. He stated this TASS…

Thus, a Kremlin spokesman commented on the idea of ​​extending the weekend due to the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus.

Previously, Peskov said that the additional weekend from May 4 to May 7, introduced this year by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is optional for some companies. Among the exceptions were enterprises with irregular schedules and continuous work cycles.

On April 23, Putin declared all days from May 1 to May 10 non-working. Later, Peskov clarified that a lockdown would not be introduced in Russia at this time. Initially, citizens were supposed to rest from May 1 to May 3 and from May 8 to 10.