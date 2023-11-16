Peskov: Moscow will respond to the Czech Republic in case of freezing objects of state foreign property

Moscow will definitely respond to the Czech Republic with similar measures in the event of the freezing of “State Foreign Property” objects on Czech territory. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

“We need to analyze [какие возможности для действий] The Czechs have it here, of course, if unfriendly steps are formalized, an answer will be given,” he said.

Peskov stated that all Russian objects that do not have diplomatic status are under the threat of freezing in the Czech Republic.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lilavsky said that the government approved the inclusion of the Russian Federal State Unitary Enterprise Goszagranobstvo, which manages Russian real estate in the European country, on the national sanctions list.