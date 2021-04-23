Improving relations between Russia and the United States is possible only if there is mutual political will. This was stated by the official representative of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS Friday, April 23rd.

“The president [России Владимир] Putin has repeatedly demonstrated his political will. He said that we are interested in establishing and restoring relations with the United States, ”said a Kremlin spokesman.

According to him, the statements of the US authorities about their readiness to conduct a dialogue with Moscow contradict their steps, which harm the relations between the two countries.

Peskov stressed that Russia did nothing to deteriorate relations with the United States, and is not the initiator of this.